By Moses NosikeThe organisers of Africa’s gold-standard Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability awards –The SERAS CSR Awards Africa have announced call for entry for the 2021 edition of the awards.

The new award categories include, Circular Economy, Environmental Stewardship, Financial Inclusion, and Rural Population Integration.

Speaking, the Vice-chairperson of the local organising committee and Executive Director of TruCSR Nigeria organisers of the Award, Mrs. Mary Ephraim-Egbas said the theme for 2021 is ‘Driving Sustainability Through Circularity: Localising the SDGs for Greater Impact. Entries for the 2021 edition closes June 30.

According to her, “This is a significant year for Africa and us as well when it comes to CSR and sustainability. When The SERAS began, it took us many toils to message why it was important for organizations to invest in CSR, sustainability, and communities across Africa. Adoption may have been painstakingly slow, but today we are happy that this awards platform has helped accentuate the importance of excellence and provide the guardrails that have helped sustainability grow into a veritable industry in Africa.

To mark the anniversary, we are introducing five new award categories and informing the public that because the sustainability industry is nearly two decades old, we shall also be inaugurating the Africa Sustainability Hall of Fame, beginning with the announcement of four Lifetime Achievement award winners from the four regions of the continent.

The 2021 edition marks a milestone in history as the awards attains the 15th year. In line with this, the organizers have announced some new awards categories.

