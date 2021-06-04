Chairman, University Of Lagos Visitation Panel, General Martin Luther Agwai (left) being presented with a plaque by Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu during a courtesy visit by the Federal Government Visitation Panel to University Of Lagos at Lagos House, Marina, on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has commended the University of Lagos (UNILAG) management for entrenching the culture of discipline and sustaining the school’s academic excellence. Sanwo-Olu gave the commendation on Thursday, during a courtesy call by members of the Federal Government’s Visitation Panel for UNILAG at the State House, in Marina.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the panel members were led by the Chairman, Lt. Gen. Martin Luther Agwai (rtd.).

The governor praised the university management for the recent disciplinary action taken against two erring academic staff indicted in sex-for-mark scandal that rocked the school.

He said the sanction would not only serve as deterrent to members of the school that might have similar tendency, but also redeem the reputation of the university.

According to him, it is a thing of joy to see a reputable citadel of learning managing its affairs properly and sustaining the culture of academic excellence.

”The school has maintained high discipline, as seen in the media reports about two days ago, where lecturers who want to bring down the image and name of the school, were sanctioned.

”The management of the school has been firm in ensuring that nobody is above the law. These are parts of the commendable steps which the school management has taken, to ensure the standards are sustained,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu said his administration was commited to raising the standards of education and academic research in the state.

He said the government had committed more investment in the sector to provide infrastructure in schools.

The governor said the government would fulfil its pledge to UNILAG, on construction of a standard jetty at the school waterfront.

He said other infrastructure around the campus were being ramped up, citing the ongoing reconstruction work on St. Finbar’s Road, Iwaya Road, and other adjoining areas around UNILAG.

Sanwo-Olu said this effort was to give members of the campus community a feel of the impact being made by the state

government.

He said the metropolitan fibre optic cables, currently being rolled out across the state would help improve academic research in tertiary institutions.

Earlier, Agwai described Sanwo-Olu as ”education-friendly governor”, acknowledging the strides attained by Lagos in the education sector.

Agwai said the panel was raised by the Federal Government to carry out full assessment of the administration of the school, and to know the challenges it was facing in delivering its mandate.

”We are also mandated to carry out assessment on the resources available to the university and how they have been utilised.

”We are looking at the laws setting up the school and relationship of the university with statutory bodies and its host community,” Agwai said.



