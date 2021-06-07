.

By Juliet Ebirim

How many times have you wished you had access to your favourite celebrity’s wardrobe when you scroll through pictures of them? I bet it happens rather quite often, if not every time! This month, popular Nigerian singer, Seyi Shay is giving ten ladies a chance to raid her closet. They will have access to remarkable outfits worn for different occasions and events.

The outfits that will be up for grabs are those that have been significant in the course of her career. They include costumes worn for her concerts, appearances and even auditions. Each outfit has a story around it and there will be an opportunity to hear it firsthand.

Seyi Shay is on a journey to empower young women by creating a safe space for them. She has decided to host this closet raid to further connect with these women and inspire them to aim higher in all aspects of life.

Interested participants are to tag Seyi Shay to videos of themselves dancing or singing along to her latest hit Pempe featuring Yemi Alade, while using the hashtags #Pempe #BIGGIRL. Videos with the highest engagement win.

