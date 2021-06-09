…As the Democracy Heroes Awards holds in Abuja tomorrow

The forthcoming 2021 edition of Democracy Heroes Awards Africa(DHAA) has announced the Winner of the Most Outstanding Rep Member of the Year Award Category.

According to the announcement, Hon. Shina Abiodun Peller, representing Iseyin, Itesiwaju, Kajola, Iwajowa Federal constituency of Lagos State has been nominated and would be honoured with the Award.

The award which is slated to hold on the 10th of June 2021 at Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja will be recognising and decorating Hon. Shina Abiodun Peller with the Most Outstanding Rep Member of the Year, after he emerged winner from the massive votes he got from Nigerians.

He emerged winner of the award category after beating Hon. Kabir Ibrahim Tukura, representing the Zuru/Fakai/Danko-Wasagu/Sakaba Federal Constituency of Kebbi State, Hon. Busayo Oluwole Oke representing Obokun/Oriade federal constituency of Osun State and Hon. Ndudi Elumelu representing Aniocha North/Aniocha South/Oshimili North/Oshimili South constituency of Delta State.

The award event of Democracy Heroes Award will be recognising several notable personalities who have gone an extra mile in promoting democracy across their various sectors and industry. The Principal Executive Director of DHAA, King Fajag Ajagbonna, expressed congratulations to Hon. Shina Abiodun Peller for his nomination as the Most Outstanding Rep Member of Year ahead of the prestigious award ceremony holding in Abuja, Nigeria.

