By Godfrey Bivbere

The Nigerian Shippers Council, NSC, has enjoined terminal operators in Lagos to continue to improve on their digitisation process.

The Executive Secretary, NSC, Hassan Bello, who led the management team of the Council, on a tour of some terminals in Lagos, said the Council is not averse to an upward review of charges.

He, however, noted that any review should reflect in service delivery and must follow laid down procedures.

Bello commended Ports & Cargo Terminal for its improvement in automation, adding that the company should strive to attain a position where all of its services are done online.

According to him, “All transactions should be done online. As an indigenous operator, we want you to be number one in digitization. When we had the last rating on automation, you scored 25 percent but we are happy that it’s 50 percent today. We encourage you to attain 70 percent in the next three weeks”.

Reacting, Managing Director of Ports and Cargo Handling Services Limited, Mr. John Jenkins, argued that if the Tin Can Island Port access road works efficiently, the cost of doing business will reduce.

Jenkins also noted that the challenge on the port access roads has resulted in congestion inside the port terminal as the efforts to speedily evacuate cargoes are being hampered by the access roads.

