By Luminous Jannamike – Abuja 50-year-old publisher of SaharaReporters and former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, a survivor of the attack that greeted a peaceful protest at the Unity Fountain in Abuja, says it will take weeks before he can walk well again after the gunshot injury he sustained to the leg on Monday.

He had undergone an urgent medical procedure on his projectile-riddled right leg in Abuja.

The shooting incident had attracted national and international outcry, with the Federal governments being urged to unravel the identity of the shooters and bring them to justice.

Fielding questions on Tuesday evening during a Facebook live session after he was discharged from the hospital, Sowore said before the Unity Fountain shooting, he had spoken with the FCT police commissioner who promised to order his men to reopen the protest ground for a planned demonstration against insecurity in the country.

He also revealed that he joined the protest on the invitation of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, who reportedly convened the nationwide rally.

Struck by police projectile

Looking pained and weak, he struggled to recollect the incident of the previous day, saying the whole episode still feels like a dream.

“We had called the FCT police commissioner, put the phone on loudspeaker and reiterated to him that it was despicable for the police to prevent Nigerians from protesting, since it was our fundamental and constitutional right.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Plot to silence me failed – Sowore narrates ordeal with police “He responded in Hausa language that he had no hand in it (locking of the protest ground), and that he would talk to his people to reopen the gates.

“When I looked back, I saw that 3-5 patrol vans of police officers had arrived the scene. From nowhere a woman I later learnt was a Chief Superintendent of Police approached me with a Federal Riot Gun used in shooting projectiles or tear gas. It was not meant to be shot at people in close range.

“So, she looked at me and said ‘Sowore, you’re the one here’ and shot me before my thigh started to give in. Initially, it was like a thorn but later I noticed that blood was running under my trousers. I discovered I couldn’t walk anymore fell on the ground. Then, she instructed her men to shoot more tear gas in my direction.

Sowore disclosed that it was after two of his companions picked him up that he was rushed to the Hospital in Abuja.

“It was on the way to the hospital that I discovered that my thigh was swollen and felt excruciating pains. I have left the hospital after feeling better. I have been treated very well. I thank the doctors and nurses who took care of me,” he said.

The 50-year-old activist also said it was because Nigerians have been docile in the fight against tyranny that police brutality against peaceful protesters have persisted in the country.

Vanguard News Nigeria