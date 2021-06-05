Afropop star, Raoul John Njeng-Njeng better known as Skales, has dropped his newest offering, This Your Body, featuring 30BG leader, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.

The upbeat dance hit is reminiscent of Skales’ earlier music career that pushed him into the limelight and saw him collaborating and performing with top rated artistes including Grammy award winners Burna Boy and Wizkid,

American DJ, songwriter and record producer, Diplo and Major Lazor, Jamaican-American electronic dance music trio, to mention a few.

An ode to the prospect of a hook-up, This Your Body, glows with the excitement of some impending, long-awaited romantic companionship. Though it starts off with a quick pace, the fun is produced with a distinct amapiano-influenced bass line.

To that end, every element in the song, from the joyous scatting to the glowing synths to the sheer chemistry between Skales and Davido, confers with each other for maximum infectiousness.

Known to place a golden touch on any track he features on, Davido, steps in with ad-libs, carried by his recognisable high energy and signature sound. This attribute earned him the recognition as one of the best artistes to have come out of Nigeria’s Afrobeat movement

Skales who boasts over a decade in Nigeria’s music scene, had last year shared an Extended Play (EP) entitled Healing Process — a poignant reflection of his painful journey to stardom. The seven-tracker, featured balanced flexing-focused hits including Badman Love, Loko, Done To Me, On Your Side among others.

On the contrary, This Your Boy is a light-hearted and joyful track that is sure to brighten up any bleak atmosphere. It is Skales’ second release for the year. He kicked off the year with the romantic Kayefi, which fans adored.

With three full-length albums — Man of The Year (2015), which was his debut; The Never Say Never Guy (2017), and Mr. Love (2018), Skales said, “The record is many shades of creative genius to me. I was trying to make a summer anthem that aimed at the ladies and I couldn’t think of anybody else than the baddest Davido.”

“Krizbeatz is a long time collaborator of both Davido and myself. We all just linked and delivered this masterpiece,” he added.



