Newly signed to Skales’ OHK Entertainment imprint, Jody is ready to shine and excel with the release of his brand new debut EP, “Waves”.

Following on the same momentum after making an entry into Nigeria’s ever-evolving sound space, the first single off his EP “Nonstop” was the take-off.

Waves deliver 6 songs of ear-grabbing afro-fusion delicacies giving life to the singer’s lyricism. Every track off the EP has its distinctiveness in terms of its story, melody, production, and dynamic synergy, all set to capture the minds of his audience.

