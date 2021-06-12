Smallzz Tha RazorSmallzz Tha Razor (STR) is a Nigerian born artist who have consistently made and delivered beautiful but unique sounds for more than a decade.

The US based rapper, on his second EP debut teamed up with 9ice to produce “Soro Soke”. Soro Soke is a newly coined street slang which means “speak up”.

Smallzz Tha Razor drops anticipated EP ‘More of Me’The video was shot by WG Films in Lagos Nigeria. The Lagos State University and Morgan State University graduate of Sociology is the owner and face of STR Nation.

Currently pursuing his Doctorate degree in Social Work, Smallzz Tha Razor is fondly called “Educated Rapper” and Soro Soke is his first video of his project titled More of Me – EP.

