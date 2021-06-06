The management of SMW Fashion has announced the huge sales recorded by the fashion label in its first month of business commencement in Nigeria.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of the brand, Mr. Philip Ikezahu, over 25,000 orders were recorded. “It has been overwhelming and it’s still surprising that such sales can be pulled in the first month of business. Our target is the Nigerian Pop Culture.

Fashion as you know it evolves every day. The accelerated sales we have experienced in the last one month is an indication that we need to do more and with our team of creative innovators and designers, we’ll give the best.” Ikezahu said.

Recall that the Fashion brand which is a sister company to Soso Music Worldwide- a music production and recording company, earlier last month revealed that the fashion outfit will kick off with 50,000 pilot merchandises ranging from luxury wears to shoes, jewelries, as well as other fashion accessories.

Also speaking about Soso Music Worldwide, the Dubai-based jeweler disclosed that the music company is ready to unveil its two newly signed artistes by the end of June.

“Our talent management outfit is also in the pipeline and will commence operation before the end of 2021, the actual goal is to fuse music, fashion, and talent management together, which will eventually showcase Nigeria to the world.” he added.

