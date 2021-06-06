Three soldiers have been accused of being involved in the death of an operative of the Department of State Services (DSS) Seye Olubodun, in a hotel in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

It was gathered that the soldiers invaded Hossana hotel at about 7.30 pm on Friday, June 4, during which one of them allegedly stabbed the DSS operative to death.

According to an eyewitness report, an argument ensued between the soldiers and the DSS operative after they arrested a young man suspected to be an internet fraudster inside the hostel.

The deceased was said to be trying to intervene over moves by the soldiers to arrest the suspect when one of the soldiers got angry and allegedly stabbed him to death.

“It was at about 7.30 pm that the incident happened at a hotel along NTA road in Ado Ekiti. The soldiers who were inside the hotel had stopped the young man they suspected to be a ‘Yahoo boy’ and while interrogating him, the young man saw the DSS operative on a bike and beckoned to him for rescue,” a source told Punch.

“When the DSS got to the soldiers, a hot argument ensued between them and one of the soldiers became so angry that he drew out a knife and stabbed DSS operative in the neck. The DSS man fell immediately and started bleeding. The people inside the hotel drinking had to run for their lives, in fact, they hurriedly fled the scene to prevent being arrested.” the source added.

Spokesperson of the Ekiti Police Command, ASP Sunday Abutu, who confirmed the incident on Saturday, June 5, said police are investigating the matter.

“We heard that the DSS operative was killed during a hot argument with some soldiers yesterday (Friday) evening. Our detectives have started an investigation and we will get to the root of the matter.”

Abutu said that the corpse of the deceased had been deposited in the morgue and the suspected perpetrators of the murder had been arrested.

