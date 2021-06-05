It was another defining moment for top-notch Nigerian fashion brand, Sophie Couture as it has made men as much fashion priority as women by opening a male store christened “ Sophie Couture Male”.

The grand opening of the male store was presented in an atmosphere of sheer splendour spruced with glamour and glitz. It was an entertainment extravaganza as fashion personalities, aficionados and customers came calling in all shades of gorgeousness to add colour to the event.

According to the Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Sophie Couture Nigeria Limited, Onyeuka Sophia Anwuli the big idea behind the opening of the male arm of their upscale boutique is to make luxury affordable for men.

She said, “There happens to be a huge competition as new entrants come in every day. But what makes us stand high above all others at Sophie Couture is the fact that we sell luxury items for less. We give customers value for money. We go the extra mile to offer good customer service, hence ensuring that our customers are happy when they shop from us. Now, we are extending the same courtesy to the menfolk.

Sophie Couture Nigeria Limited also unveiled a brand ambassador for the male brand in the person of Omoniyi Makun popularly known as Yomi Casual, a prominent fashion personality and designer.

Speaking on the endorsement of Yomi Casual, the CEO said, “Our business is fashion, beauty and style and Yomi Casual is one of the most outstanding and influential fashion personalities widely known, not only in Nigeria but globally. He has a large audience profile both within and outside Nigeria. He has also got a large audience on social media. Considering the fact that technology makes people sit at their homes to shop online instead of walking into stores to shop, he would be able to reach a reasonable audience of people who need our clothing brands. He is our very first brand ambassador for the male store.”

Onyeuka Sophia Anwuli who founded the Sophie Couture brand in 2007 has taken it to the summit of the ladder in fashion and boutique business by availing herself the use of technology-driven marketing skills and also by selling luxury items for less.

Sophie Couture operates from 21 Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1 and 15 Adeniran Ogunsanya, Surulere outlets but plans to have an outlet in the whole 36 States of the country including the Federal Capital Territory in the coming years.

Like this: Like Loading...