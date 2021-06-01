Members of the South East Governors’ Forum on Monday, May 31, had a virtual meeting where they mapped out strategies to deal with the declining state of security in the region.

This follows the incessant attacks that have claimed lives and left several injured in various states in the region, with police stations and offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) being the targets in most cases.

According to Channelstv, at the meeting, the governor discussed ways to tackle the security threats in the region and secure the lives of the people. They vowed to leave no stone unturned in tracking and bringing to justice all those involved in what they described as the armed banditry currently ravaging the South East.

The governors unanimously condemned the killing of Ahmed Gulak, a former presidential aide by gunmen in Imo state on Sunday, May 30.

The governors averred that the directive by President Buhari to the security agencies to apprehend the perpetrators would further strengthen the bonds of unity and trust between the people of the South East and their northern counterparts. They thanked their colleagues in the North for their understanding in the face of the killing and give an assurance that the masterminds would be made to face justice.