Former Manchester City’s player, Spanish defender Eric Garcia holds a press conference during his official presentation as new player of FC Barcelona at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on June 1, 2021. – Barcelona have signed Spanish defender Eric Garcia on a deal until 2026, the Catalan giants announced today. In a statement, Barca said that Garcia, trained at the club’s La Masia football academy, has a buy-out clause “set at 400 million euros ($489,5 million).” (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP)

Manchester City’s Spain centre-back Eric Garcia will join Barcelona on a five-year deal next month, the Catalan club said on Tuesday.

Garcia, 20, who has been included in his country’s squad for the upcoming Euro 2020, will leave the Premier League champions when his deal ends on July 1.

“The player will sign a contract until the end of the 2025/26 season and his buy out clause is set at 400 million euros ($489.5 million),” the La Liga side said in a statement.

Garcia follows Sergio Aguero after the Argentina forward left City for Barca on Monday.

Garcia came through the academy at Camp Nou before joining City’s youth set-up in 2017.



No comments yet