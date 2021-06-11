Stakeholders have urged government agencies to remain committed to ensuring that Nigeria’s biodiversity is safe and protected while applying biotechnologies in the country.



They spoke at a meeting on genetically modified fish, animals, food/feed safety and grain import in Abuja, saying this was the opportunity to make inputs for the standard guidelines.

The Director General of the National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA), Dr. Rufus Ebegba, said the review of the draft was one of the efforts to ensure a robust biosafety system.





Ebegba also said the review was aimed at giving the stakeholders an opportunity to make contributions. He said: “We recognise the controversies surrounding GMOs globally and we are ready to address them.



“It is important to note that developing guidelines are being done all over the world as measures to protect human health and ecosystem from the adverse effects that could result from its practice. Also, Head, Planning Research and Statistics, Mrs. Bello Scholastica, emphasised that “the Federal Government recognises the significance of driving the economy with safe science and technology, it establishes a regulatory agency to superintend the practice.”

The Country Coordinator, Programme for Biosafety Systems, Dr. Mathew Dore, acknowledged the great work the NBMA had been doing since inception and encouraged the agency to maintain the high standard.



He, therefore, maintained that citizens had become more aware of the presence of the genetically modified products because great work had been done, saying, impact of the agency was felt beyond Nigeria.



