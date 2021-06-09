Stakeholders operating businesses around Apapa Council Area of Lagos have expressed concerns over continuous gridlock on Creek Road, insisting that there is an urgent need for decongestion of the road for free flow of traffic.

Rising from a meeting on how to effectively manage traffic on Creek Road and others, the stakeholders observed that traffic had built up over the past three weeks and had become a nightmare for businesses operating in the axis.

Specifically, the stakeholders identified the parking of trucks/containers on the road without a call-up or legitimate business on the road for weeks as a major cause of the problem.

A resolution was reached for all terminals on the road to work together with relevant authorities to define clear rules for creek road and to ensure strict adherence.

Conclusively, the stakeholders also appealed to the relevant authorities to work with them to ensure the return of sanity to the road, adding that this would be beneficial to everyone in Apapa.

Speaking on behalf of the stakeholders, Customer Service Manager, Navgas, Titi Olaolu-Hassan, said the traffic had negatively impacted businesses across the road, adding that it was also a safety concern as many road users found Creek Road inaccessible, which could be disastrous in an emergency.





