Kano State commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba has said that a picture that had gone viral on the social media depicting Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state stepping on the poster of former Governor Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso at the APC rally, held on Saturday, was unintentional and totally unpremeditated.

The commissioner told newsmen that no matter the political misunderstanding and differences, it has never been the character of Governor Ganduje to engage in any disrespectful act of belittling any political leader.

He said while the issue has been twisted and over blown by some individuals using the unfortunate incident to promote their political interests, it would become a big wound to the conscience if facts are misrepresented.

Giving an account of what actually happened, Malam Garba stated "during the events, which was organized as part of activities marking this year's Democracy Day, two former gubernatorial candidates and many members of the Kwankwasiyya defected to the APC.

“When Governor Ganduje was called to the podium, the former Kwankwasiyya members lined up on the way to applaud and pay their allegiance to the governor.

“Some of the members who abandoned the Kwankwasiyya movement at the event, parenthetically, were down playing pictures of the former governor, one of which, dropped on the red carpet as Governor Ganduje walked his way to the podium, and unknowingly stepped on it”.

The commissioner further emphasised that Ganduje is known by many as peace loving, tolerant and habours no grudges to influence such act.

