By Ayo Onikoyi,Nigerian music record label, Sunarchy has just signed into its family three new music artists, Peter Rock (Junior Waifo), Vikky Parah, and K Maurice.

The event which took place in Lagos was alongside the listening party of their new EP, titled “Grace”.

Sunarchy, a music label founded by Mr Sunny Oniafo Robinson in the United States of America, before moving to Nigeria last year, also specializes in digital photography, cinematography, event, movie productions and other projects.

According to its founder, “Sunarchy is focused on taking Nigerian music industry to another level, giving the audience meaningful songs that relate more with situations of the country.

Signing of these three talented acts is timely. Our vision is to give opportunity to young artistes so they can use their talent to reach out to everyone.”

“We have three types of artistes on our record label. We have the one that does gospel and highlife, another does Afro-pop and another pure Afro.

“Our mission is to take music to another dimension, to give the audience quality music and music that have meaning, not just singing for singing sake,” he stated.

For Junior Uwaifo, he has been singing for the past 13 years, “My team was created in 2007. My father has so much influence on my career but I make my own sound as a highlife and gospel artiste.”

Also speaking at the event Akwa Ibom State-born K Maurice said, “I am bringing the kind of message the people have been yearning for, the message for this time. I pass messages through Afro music, and I look up to nobody in the music industry. I am currently working on an album, EP and a single”

Vicky Parah whose real name is Gbesinu Victor Adesegun, remarked: “People should expect boom tracks. One of them is Shayo, which will be coming out soon.”

Speaking further, the music label boss revealed that music star, Waje, and some undisclosed names are on the list of artists to be featured on the EP of his new signees.

