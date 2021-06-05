Super Eagles Head Coach, Gernot RohrBy Jacob AjomThe Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, who suffered elimination from both the 2018 World Cup and 2019 AFCON at the hands of Nigeria, got some revenge against the Super Eagles in a 2022 World Cup warm-up in Austria Friday night.

The Lions of Cameroon took the lead on 36 minutes through Fulham midfielder Andre Zambo Anguissa, who latched on to a clearance by captain Ekong before he shot from distance beyond a diving goalkeeper Maduka Okoye.

Nigeria enjoyed a bright start and twice within minutes Paul Onuachu had two clear chances to have given the Eagles the lead.

In the fourth minute, the giant Genk striker produced a goal-bound header off a free kick only to be denied by the impressive Cameroon goalkeeper.

Two minutes later, Onuachu fired a shot at the Cameroon goal, which missed target. Wayward finishing denied the Eagles an equaliser in the second half.

Wilfred Ndidi shot from distance in the 54th minute, before his Leicester City teammate Iheanacho fired way off target two minutes later.

In the 57th minute, Moses Simon skied his effort from inside the box after the Cameroon goalkeeper could not hold a powerful shot by Onuachu.

Ekong also tested the reflexes of the outstanding Cameroon shot stopper in the 63rd minute.

Rohr made attacking changes in the closing moments with FC Lorient striker Terem Moffi making his debut, while forwards Ahmed Musa, Peter Olayinka and Anayo Iwuala were also thrown into the fray.

The lively Ahmed Musa and Oghenekaro Etebo came close to draw Nigeria level as the Eagles poured forward.

Cameroon, on the other hand, preferred to soak in the pressure and defend their lone goal till the end of the encounter.

