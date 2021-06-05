…Sector Co-ordinator cries out

By Tunde Oso

The Delta State Coordinator of the Surveillance and Enforcement Team of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, Eshanekpe Israel, a.k.a Akpodoro has cried out over incessant attacks on the personnel if the out who were mandate by President Muhammadu Buhari through the National President of IPMAN, Elder Chinedu Okoronkwo, to stamp out criminal elements from the downstream oil sector of the Nigerian economy.

According to Akpodoro, an ex-militant who cried out to all security agencies for help in a statement issued in Warri, the economic nerve centre of Delta State, over the weekend,lamented that notorious element peopled by fake members of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG allegedly led by one of their officials (names withheld) unleash terror on men of the IPMAN outfit on duty point at Ozoro, a polytechnic community in Isoko North Local Government of the oil-rich state.

The IPMAN scribe alleged that on Wednesday , June 2, the official led two policemen in company of a number of thugs to the Ozoro Checkpoint of the IPMAN personnel and dispossessed them after a heated argument, seized their uniform, phones and robbed the men of N95,000 cash at going point.

Akpodoro, an ex-militant leader, who doubles as the National President of the National Coalition of Niger Delta Ex-Agitators, NCNDE-A stated that the latest banditry against his men led by the official was one in a series of such attacks as he warned that except the security stand up to their responsibilities and arrest the official there will no longer be peace.

He pointedly stated that he was appointed by IPMAN to cleans the oil-rich state of crimes and criminalities in the downstream oil sector including products distribution an assignment he stressed that he has with clinical efficiency achieved results at the detriment of vested interests in crimes and saboteurs of national assets noting that the major culprits in the adulteration, oil theft, oil and gas pipeline vandalism and sundry crimes are members of NUPENG both real and fake.

Stressing further, the Urhobo-born former warlord noted that when the IPMAN men was attacked few weeks back, his Sector wrote to the DG, Department of States Security, DSS, the Inspector General of Police, Delta State DSS Director and National Security Adviser, NSA but expressed disappointment over the petitions saying: “till this moment, no one has been invited for interrogation let alone prosecution.”

A notorious gang leader among these oil thieves, Akpodoro stated, had threatened him sometimes in March this year, stressing that he petitioned the offices earlier mentioned over morbid threats to his life but till date no arrest has been made by the authorities. The Coordinator warned that any threat to operations of the Surveillance and Enforcement Team of IPMAN in the state will be met with stiff resistance noting that nobody has a monopoly of violence since the security agencies have decided to play the ostrich.

Recall, the Akpodoro-led team was it that arrested a gang of oil well thieves, and several Petroleum products thieves and have confiscated over 50,000 litres of stolen Automotive Gas Oil, AGO while more than 3m litres of same product have been destroyed in joint operations with men of the Nigerian Army drawn from Operations Delta Safe, OPDS, Effurun and men of the NNS Delta.

