Suspected Fulani herdsmen have reportedly killed over 40 residents in the Odugbeho community in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State.

According to Dailypost, it was gathered that the armed men invaded the community on Sunday night, 6 June, killing residents and injuring many.

Abah Moro, the senator representing the Benue South Senatorial District, Senator confirmed the incident in a statement he posted on his official Facebook page.

The senator, who condemned the attack on his constituency, called for an end to the incessant killings in the area stating that “enough should be enough”.

“I’m deeply saddened by the attack on Odugbeho community in Agatu LGA on Sunday, which claimed over 40 lives of my constituents. This is highly condemnable and very unacceptable.

“For how long will this carnage continue unabated in Benue South? Enough should be enough”, the statement read.

Only about a week ago, Fulani herdsmen struck Shikaan Mbagena Kpav, a Tiv community in Benue State, killing at least 36 residents.

