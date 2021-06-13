Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen have killed six farmers including four women in a Tiv settlement in Keana Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The incident left four other persons with various degrees of injuries, according to an eyewitness account.

President, Tiv Development Association (TIDA) Nasarawa State, Comrade Peter Ahemba, who confirmed the incident on Saturday, June 12, said the gunmen invaded Tse-Jimin village, Jimin-Gbaka in Aloshi kingdom of Keana LGA at about 9:45 pm on Friday, June 11.

“At about 9:45 pm yesterday, unknown gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen attacked Tse-Jimin village, Jimin Gbaka is in Aloshi kingdom of Keana LG, six persons were killed, two males and four females,” he said.

Comrade Ahemba said those killed include Batholomi Yahaya, Mnena Gideon, Ityokugh Yakubu, Timothy Aye, Ababi Tsavbee, and Blessing Oliver.

According to Vanguard, the TIDA president said one of the women who survived the attack confirmed that they were Fulani herdsmen.

“My call to the government of Nasarawa State is to strengthen the security of lives and properties of the citizens including that of the Tiv people of Nasarawa State, this attack is unprovoked.

“Highly unprovoked, there was nothing, they just came and attacked our people, so I’m appealing to the government of Nasarawa and federal government to come to the aid of the Tiv people of Nasarawa State.

“We are being annihilated, they are chasing us away from Nasarawa State for what we don’t know, we are very peaceful people and committed to promoting peace among the diverse nationalities of Nasarawa State

“I want to commend the prompt intervention of the security agents in Keana LG and the traditional rulers. The traditional ruler of Aloshi has summoned a meeting of Tiv and Fulani leaders in the area to find a lasting solution,” he added.

