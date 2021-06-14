By Chioma Onuegbu – UyoSuspected Fulani herdsmen on Sunday morning attacked two brothers from Ikot Atasung community in Ikot Ikpene Local government area of Akwa Ibom State in their farm, and stabbed one of them identified as Silvanus Usen to death.

It was gathered that younger brother, Andrew Usen who sustained severe injuries from the knife cuts was rushed to an undisclosed hospital where he is battling to survive.

An indigene of the area who disclosed this to newsmen on Monday on ground of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media noted that the community is currently volatile.

He stressed that a possible faceoff between angry youths and the Hausa Community in Ikot Ekpene LGA was avoided on Monday through the intervention of some political actors and the police.

READ ALSO: Akwa Ibom ex-agitators threaten mass protest over NDDC boardOur source simply said, ” I learned that Fulani Herdsmen invaded a farmland in Ikot Atasung community on Sunday morning. The owners of the farmland, two brothers Silvanus and Andrew Usen went to ask them to vacate their farm because the Cows were destroying their crops. Those Herders attacked them.

“They stabbed Silvanus several times in different places with knife and he bleeded to death. The younger brother Andrew was rushed to the hospital. He is still battling to survive. But we doubt his survival because they (Herdsmen) cut him in the stomach such that his intestine came out.

“And sadly the two blood brothers are nursing fathers. The one in the hospital the wife put to bed few weeks ago

As we speak the situation in the community is still very volatile and tensed”

The Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Odiko MaDdon who confirmed the incident said the Commissioner of Police, Andrew Amiengheme has already ordered a discreet investigation into the crime aimed at bringing the perpetrators to brought to book soon.

“We have received that report, it is an unfortunate one. The CP has ordered a discreet investigation into the incident with the aim of apprehending the perpetrators of the act. And I want to believe that in no distance time we will have an update on the incident because those who have committed the act must be brought to book” MacDon assured.

The herdsmen, farmers crisis however came same day that suspected members of Eastern security Network, attack a police Station in Ini Local government area, killing an officer on duty during gun duel.

Vanguard News Nigeria

