By Dapo Akinrefon

Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige AdamsThe Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, on Sunday, described the death of Founder, Synagogue Church Of All Nations, SCOAN, Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, (TB Joshua) as an eclipse in God’s vineyard, adding that it was a rude shock.

Adams, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi said: “I received the news of the death of my brother, Prophet TB Joshua with a heavy heart and deep sorrow, it is devastating to hear such sad news breaking like a wildfire.

“Prophet TB Joshua was an Iroko tree, an abode for many souls.

“The man of God has found favour in spreading the Gospel of God through his ministry. And according to the words of God from the Bible “The Lord does nothing without revealing his plan to his servants the prophets.”

“It is very difficult for me to come to terms with the reality of his death. It was a rude shock and very sad. Prophet TB Joshua lived and died for God. His life was a complete definition of God’s generosity and philosophy. He was very humble, gentle, and generous to a fault. His large-heartedness knew no tribe, colour, ethnicity, language, or religion. He was simply a winner of souls even spreading beyond the shores of Nigeria.

“He opened a new vista in religious tourism, and Nigeria earned a lot, in terms of foreign exchange from his accommodating spirit. With his death, there had been an eclipse in God’s vineyard.

“Egbon lived a legacy of service and sacrifice to God’s Kingdom that is living for generations yet unborn.”

Iba Adams, however, asked God to grant the immediate family, his kinsmen, the church, and the country the fortitude to bear the loss.

