Dayo Johnson Akure

A first class traditional ruler in Ondo state, the Olukare of lkare, Oba Akadiri Saliu Momoh has described the deceased televangelist, Pastor TB Joshua has an unwavering community leader and rare philanthropist.

Oba Momoh in a statement personally signed by him and made available to Newsmen in Akure said ” l still could not grapple with the reality that he’s truly departed this world.

“T.B Joshua, as fondly referred to redefined evangelism, selflessness and philanthropy through his church, Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) and Emmanuel Television.

“Just as eulogies across the world have continued to rain on him since his passing, the people of Ikare-Akoko and the entire Akoko land will no doubt miss the benevolence of the great televangelist, unwavering community leader and rare philanthropist.

“With his brief stint on earth but impactful life, Prophet T.B Joshua has left a huge vacuum following his unparalleled philanthropic gestures not only in Akoko land but across the world.

“With the man of God imprinting his caring heart in the lives of many, the people of Ikare-Akoko are comforted with the fact that he is already with the saints.

“On behalf of the Olukare-in-Council, the Owalukare ruling house, the High Chiefs, the Elders and all sons and daughters of Ikare, I commiserate with the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, the Zaki of Arigidi, Oba Isa Olanipekun, the immediate family of the prophet, the people of Arigidi and Nigerians for the loss of the illustrious and great son of Akoko.

Oba Momoh prayed that “God will let his perpetual light shine upon the soul of the departed and may his beautiful soul rest in peace.

