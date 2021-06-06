Popular preacher and televangelist, Temitope Balogun Joshua, is dead.

Joshua, the founder of The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations (SCOAN), reportedly died in Lagos on Saturday evening after concluding a programme at his church.

The cause of death is yet unknown as family members according to People’s Gazette, are awaiting a formal announcement of his death.

However, while the family have confirmed his death, his church is saying it isn’t true.

His remains have however been deposited at the morgue awaiting an autopsy.

TB Joshua as he was fondly called, preached out of his cast religious estate located in the Ikotun/Egbe area of Lagos. He also reached millions of Christians through his Emmanuel TV one of Nigeria’s largest Christian broadcast stations, available worldwide via digital and terrestrial switches.

He made headline news for the wrong reasons in 2014, when a section of his church headquarters collapsed killing dozens and injuring many.

An investigation into the collapsed building commenced but up until his death, he was yet to be tried at the end of the investigations even though he denied any wrong doing.

