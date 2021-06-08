Dayo Johnson Akure

The monarch of Arigidi Akoko in Akoko North-East council area of Ondo state, Zaki of Arigidi Akoko, Oba Yisa Olanipekun the hometown of the late televangelist TB Joshua said the community would want him buried in the community.

TB Joshua died last Saturday , few days to his 58th birthday.

Oba Olanipekun said the wish of the people is that the late televangelist be buried in the town.

He pointed out that notable clergymen in the country, most especially Moses Orimolade was buried in his hometown, Ikare.

” You will recall that Prophet Moses Orimolade was buried in his hometown, Ikare. So burying him too in the hometown will ensure his legacy remains permanently in Arigidi Akoko.

He said the late clergyman would be remembered for his philanthropic lifestyle which touched every nook and cranny of Akoko land.

The monarch expressed regrets that the global televangelist could not complete a school project he had always discussed with him.

He added that TB Joshua was more interested in bringing people out of poverty.

“He would bring rice to the people whenever we requested. He hated to see people go hungry.

Oba Olanipekun He was instrumental to the electrification of many communities in Akoko land after years of darkness.

Like this: Like Loading...