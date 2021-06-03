A 15-year-old boy has been arrested by men of the Kano state police command for allegedly stabbing his brother’s 25-year-old wife, Habiba Isah, with a knife at their home in Maidille quarters in the state on Tuesday, June 1.

According to The Nation, the spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, disclosed this in a statement released today, June 3.

”At about 11 p.m, a complaint was received that the suspect allegedly stabbed Mrs. Habiba Isah, who was eight months pregnant, with a knife.

Upon receiving the report, the police visited the scene and the victim was evacuated to the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital where she was admitted and the unborn child was later confirmed dead by a medical doctor” he said

Haruna said that the minor had visited his brother’s house, demanding to see his sister-in-law.

“She got scared and picked her cell phone to call her husband but the minor knocked the phone out of her hand with a pestle. He then stabbed her in the stomach and other parts of her body with a knife” he said

