Ms Frazier described hearing Floyd “saying I can’t breathe. He was terrified, he was calling for his mom”.

The video was replayed around the world and sparked mass protests and a racial reckoning in the US. To many, Floyd’s death while in police custody became a symbol of police brutality, particularly against people of colour and it sparked worldwide demonstrations for racial justice.

The footage was used as evidence at Chauvin’s murder trial earlier this year. He was later found guilty on three charges: second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and manslaughter.

At the murder trial, she told the court that witnessing Floyd’s death had changed her life.