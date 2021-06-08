Tems nominated for BET Viewers Choice Award

Nigerian singer Tems has bagged a 2021 BET Awards nomination. The nomination is in the Viewers’ Choice: Best New International Act category.

She was nominated alongside South African R&B singer, Elaine; British acts; Arlo Parks and Bree Runway, French acts, Bramsito and Ronisia as well as Brazilian, MC Dricka.

“The ‘Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act’ category was created to award breakthrough talent and emerging voices in music from around the world,” said Monde Twala, SVP of BET International. “We’re thrilled to honour this year’s exceptional nominees on the global ‘BET Awards’ platform.”

The BET Awards 2021 nominees list was announced last month with African heavyweights Wizkid, Burnaboy, and Diamond Platnumz scoring three nominations in the best international act category. Burna Boy won the Best International Act category at the 2019 and 2020 BET Awards. While Wizkid won it in 2012, when the category had two divisions for Africa and the UK.

The BET Awards 2021 will air Live on Monday, June 28. Now in its twenty-first year, the BET Awards celebrate African Americans in music, acting, sports, and other fields of entertainment over the past year. The awards are presented annually and are broadcast live on BET.

Related

Like this: Like Loading...