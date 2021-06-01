Terri Enlists Bella Schmurda And Mohbad On New Single ‘Money’

Terri fortifies his stance in the African music ecosystem with the release of a new single titled “MONEY” featuring new school hitmakers, Bella Shmurda and MohBad.

The song which was released on his birthday, May 27th, has Terri delivering one of his best performances yet.

“Money” delves into the everlasting craze of stacking up wealth, with Terri owning up that he’s a “sinner-man” with no reason to envy others as he strives for success and wealth.

Lyrics such as “Anything wey better pass Money, na more money, nothing I do, is for the gram” are subtle indicators of the young artist’s lifestyle and mindset.

His co-conspirators, Bella Shmurda and MohBad are not left behind as they deliver hard-punching lyrics and catchy melodies on their verses. Producer, Tuzi creates an incredible fusion of African rhythms and Pop sounds.

Continuing on a path set by his role model, Terri reflects consistent growth in his craft, with every release. “Money” follows right after “Come Around” a Valentine-themed single, which was released earlier this year and has over 5 million views across all music platforms.

Rising from his feature on “SOCO” and impressive performance on his debut EP “Afro Series”, Terri is undoubtedly a unique and very special artist to pay attention to.

