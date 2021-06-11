Chairman, Rotary Humanitarian Reporting Award, Past Assistant Governor, Rotarian Samuel Aiyetutu; District Governor, Rotarian Bola Oyebade; Managing Editor, Mr. Chinedum Uwaegbulam and Mr. Isaac Taiwo during the 2021 Humanitarian Report Award at Rotary Centre, GRA, Ikeja.

Few weeks after winning a top real estate award, The Guardian, the flagship of Nigerian media, had double honours in the 2021 Humanitarian Reporting Award.



The Guardian was bestowed with the Best Newspaper in Reportage of Polio Eradication in District 9110, while its reporter, Mr. Isaac Taiwo, was also identified as the most outstanding Print Journalist in reportage of Rotary District 9110 Humanitarian Activities.



The award organised by Rotary International, District 9110 (Lagos and Ogun States), took place at Rotary Centre, GRA, Ikeja.



The Guardian’s Managing Editor, Mr. Chinedum Uwaegbulam received the award on behalf of the company. There were other 12 deserving winners from various sub-sectors, covering print, radio, TV, outdoor, online media and celebrities.



The District Governor, Rotarian Bola Oyebade, said this year’s award winners emerged through a unique selection process as the committee used a bottom-up approach by requesting clubs to fill online nomination forms, adding that the returns were thereafter painstakingly analysed to produce the winners.



“I made bold to say that it was a very credible and seamless process.



“We are recognising and celebrating key actors in the fourth estate of the realm, who have and will continue to play critical roles in the Rotary International’s quest to extend its frontiers around the world.



“Our District 9110 with over 100 clubs carry out thousands of interventions in basic needs of the downtrodden across Lagos and Ogun States.



“Against this backdrop, we are celebrating here today, media organisations across the print, broadcast, on-line and other sub-sectors of the media industry for their supports in projecting the efforts of Rotarians, who ceaselessly contribute their time, talent and treasure to address many of the basic challenges facing our people,” he said.



Oyebade said media organisations, who were not among the recipients, were equally recognised and appreciated.



The Chairman, Rotary Humanitarian Reporting Award and past Assistant Governor, Samuel Aiyetutu, congratulated the awardees and encouraged them not to relent in their efforts to assist Rotary in giving more visibility to its brand by constantly projecting their various projects.





