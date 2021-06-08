Lupin | Netflix

To execute and get away with the many crimes he commits, the main character of Netflix’s Lupin, Assane Diop (Omar Sy), has to engage in a little bit of trickery. Specifically, the art of disguise.

Throughout the show, we see Assane don a wide variety of disguises to fool the police and to bring down Hubert Pellegrini, the man who framed Assane’s father for the theft of a diamond necklace 25 years prior to the start of the show.

In the style of his idol, the fictional gentleman thief and master of disguise, Arsen Lupin, Assane goes through these disguises effortlessly, sometimes even switching identities mid-heist. Below are some of his looks:

Luis Perenna



This is the first disguise we see Assane in. In the show’s first episode, he pretends to be a man named Luis Perenna and applies for a job as a janitor at the Louvre, the world’s largest art museum. We find out later in the episode that he does this so he can steal The Queen’s Necklace, the same necklace his father was framed for stealing.

Paul Sernine



Assane uses the alias, Paul Sernine: a wealthy tech bro, to get into the auction for The Queen’s Necklace, bid for it, and win. This is part of his plan to steal it.

The Food Delivery Man

Assane dons this disguise in the third episode when he wants to speak with Juliette Pellegrini but knows she’ll show up with the police. When he finishes talking to her, he rides off with the police in pursuit, leading to one of the coolest (and funniest) escape sequences in TV history.

The Coward

This is the identity Assane adopts when he infiltrates Fabienne Bériot’s office to retrieve the videotape containing a video linking Hubert Pellegrini to an illegal arms deal and eventual terrorist attack.

Max, the IT guy



With a beanie, a sweater, and a pair of reading glasses, Assane becomes Max: the IT guy, luring Commissioner Dumont out of a meeting in City Hall so he can kidnap and interrogate him.

