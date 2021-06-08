After a series of hard tackles at the Knockouts, qualified talents of The Voice Nigeria Season 3 moved on to the next stage of the show, the Battles where talents within the same team are paired to compete against each other to get a chance of getting to the Live shows. The first episode featured TeamFalz and TeamWaje.

Starting the battle round was TeamFalz. Dapo and Peace were the first pair to perform at the Knockouts, gracing the stage with their Coming to America-inspired costume and outstanding performance of Beyonce and Shatta Wale’s ‘Already’. Although all 4 coaches were impressed and had remarkable comments about their performance, their coach, Falz still had to make a decision about who will head to the Live shows. Ultimately, Falz chose Dapo bringing Peace to the end of her journey The Voice Nigeria.

Next to battle was TeamWaje as Elizabeth and Nuel Ayo go head to head to secure their spots on the live shows. With their sultry performance and undeniable chemistry as they rendered Ed Sheeran’s ‘Perfect’, the coaches couldn’t help but be in awe of how far these talents have grown. Yemi Alade described their performance as ‘eargasmic’. The time came for Waje to choose one of the talents who will be heading to the live shows. For showing her growth, skill, tone and control, Waje picked Elizabeth.

Still with TeamWaje, fighting on the vocal stage were Inioluwa and Ayokunmi tasked to deliver a rendition of Nobody by DJ Neptune ft. Joeboy. Albeit the choice of song was outside their preferred range, the talents gave the audience and coaches an enjoyable and melodious performance. The coaches lauded their swag and attitude infused in their performance. Unavoidably, Waje had to pick just one talent who would go straight to the live shows, and that was Inioluwa.

Closing the first episode of the Battles was TeamFalz, with Naomi Mac and Tamara to perform ‘Ladies and Gentlemen’ by Reekado Banks. Tamara was styled in the Yoruba traditional attire, Iro and Buba with gele while Naomi Mac was in a full Agbada regalia. Away from their outfits, they both delivered an owambe-worthy performance that had the coaches up on their feet. Finally came the part all coaches dread, a time to pick one talent to perform at the live shows. Falz chose Naomi Mac as that talent.

One would think that would be the end of the episode, however, the producers added another element to the show by giving the viewers an opportunity to save their favorite talent from each team, The Battles Viewers save. This means that this week, you can save Ayomikun or Nuel Ayo from TeamWaje and Tamara or Peace from TeamFalz. Voting is done on The Voice Nigeria’s official website. Visit www. thevoicenigeria.com on how to vote.

New episodes of The Voice Nigeria airs every Saturday at 8pm on Africa Magic Showcase, Africa Magic Urban, and Africa Magic Family; Sundays, at 6pm on AIT, Views TV, WazobiaMax TV, Wazobia TV, and at 9pm on Youtube and Airtel TV.

