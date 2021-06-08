Following Prophet TB Joshua’s death, the founder of the Synagogue Church of all Nations (SCOAN), many Nigerians have been expressing shock.

However, with the Christian community in Africa, it is a different ball game, backed by the cryptic statement shared by clergyman, Reverend Chris Okotie.

Chris Okotie who is the pastor of the Household of God Church International Ministries, on Tuesday, took to his Facebook page to share a message marked with controversy.

Making quotes from Hebrews 1:13 which reads, “Sit at my right hand until I make your enemies your footstool (Hupopodion/Greek)”, Mr Okotie wrote:

“The wizard at Endor who assumed the title Emmanuel, has been consumed by divine indignation. And now his disciples bewail his ignominious exit.”

Though Mr Okotie did not mention any names, it is no news that the late T.B Joshua was notorious for using the name ”Emmanuel” in his church.

Okoties full post read:

Hebrews 1:13… Sit at my right hand until I make your enemies your footstool (Hupopodion/Greek)

The wizard at Endor who assumed the title Emmanuel, has been consumed by divine indignation. And now his disciples bewail his ignominious exit.

No marvel, one-third of God’s angels followed the disgraced anointed cherub Lucifer!!

Jehovah-Jesus our mighty gladiator has broken the head of the dragon with his mighty blows. He has descended from the mountain of spices with the fiery sword of his indignation. Glorious in his apparel and traveling in the greatness of his strength, he goes conquering and to conquer the adversaries of his church.

Let those who swear by the Lord and by Malcham and the descendants of Haman, now tremble in fear. The day of the vengeance of our God has fully come to Nigeria. And they shall not escape. Operation Hupopodion (footstool) has commenced.

More Power To You !!!

Rev Chris Okotie”

The Street Journal had earlier reported that popular Ugandan preacher, Jackson Senyonga of Christian Life Church Kampala, was also captured in a video celebrating TB Joshua’s death.

Mr. Senyonga, during a church programme, as shown in a video online, jubilated with his congregation over the death of TB Joshua, urging his followers to rejoice with him.

Senyonga said:

“TB Joshua is dead! Somebody shout hallelujah!

“He died last night. I told you all God was going to overcome battles in Jesus’ name, I want to take it as a victory.“

While making reference to people killed after a building collapsed in the Synagogue’s premises in 2014, Mr Senyonga said, “He thinks his life is better than the lives of a thousand people that have died. What makes you think you can kill others because you want sacrifices?”

News of TB Joshua’s death filtered in the early hours of Sunday, shortly after concluding a programme at his church. He passed on at the age of 57.

