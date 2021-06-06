By Ayo OnikoyiAs the music industry continues to unveil new music acts daily who are ready to give established artists a run for their money, fast-rising Afrobeat singer, Akanbi Sodiq, famous as Oluwastock has declared himself as the hub of good songs.

The singer who was born and bred in Lagos State said he is aware of the fast expanding and growing industry and its constant demand for good songs from artsites, insisting that with him in the game, there will be no bad songs.

Oluwastock who launched himself on the music scene in 2017 with his song Binu, which featured Qdot Alagbe under Billyque Entertainment disclosed that he has mastered the game over the years and is ready to give his fans a piece of himself through relatable songs.

In 2018, his famous song, Soyoyo took him on a tour of Dubai.

Speaking about his rise and what to expect from him, Oluwastock who won Cool Wealth Award as the emerging artiste of the year 2020 said he has lined up new songs that would be released anytime soon and urged his fans to keep supporting him.

The singer recalled how some of his previous songs and collaborations such as Olaide, Time, Doaa, Pull-up raised his game, adding that he is convinced that music is a calling for him.

“I am excited about my career and how smooth things are running for me and my team. We have come a long way and we hope that my fans keep their support and love coming because with me, there will be no bad songs,” he said.

