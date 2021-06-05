By Chinonso Alozie

Senator Samuel Anyanwu, who represented Imo East Senatorial district, yesterday described Igbo leaders who were silent in the face of the killings in Igboland as those conspiring with external forces to benefit from the insecurity in Southeast states.

Senator Anyanwu spoke in Owerri, while expressing worry over how some Igbo leaders kept silent on the insecurity in their own states.

Anyanwu said that to end the insecurity everybody should be seen taken action to put a stop the the continued damages in Igboland caused by insecurity.

In his statement, “Following reported extra judicial killings in the South East geopolitical zone, Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu has accused some leaders in the zone of conspiring with external enemies to perpetuate evil, citing their continued silence as evidence of the hatched job.

“Their silence is not only worrisome and suspicious, but a calculated attempt to pitch the zone against the North. We are calling on political, religious and traditional leaders to rise up to the occasion with a view to proffering lasting solution to nip the ugly trend in the bud and condemn the rate in which the youths of the zone are being unjustly arrested or killed.”

“When the youths of a tribe are listed in a black book, the future of such tribe is not only unknown but worrisome. We are also calling on security agents to apply caution in discharging their duties, if the purpose for which they were established which is to protect lives and properties is defeated, their relevance becomes useless to the society.” Anyanwu said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...