News

Threat To Blow Up Alaba Market: CP Odumosu Deploys EOD Personnel, Others To Lagos Markets

By
0
Views: Visits 4

CP Odumosu By Evelyn Usman The Commissioner of Police , Lagos State Police Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu  has deplored personnel of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal , EOD  unit  to markets dominated by Igbo traders in the state , with a view to detecting and detonating any combustive substance that could  be planted there.

 This move  followed a video that went viral on social media where traders, especially those in Alaba International  market, Ojo,  were warned of an impending attack on the market  by  some unknown persons.

In the video, traders were instructed not to treat the information with kid gloves but to be alert .

In  a meeting with leaders of markets dominated by the Igbos in Lagos, yesterday , at the Police Officers Wives ,POWA hall, Ikeja ,  CP Odumosu, reiterated   the command’s resolve to ensure safety of every Lagosian , irrespective of their tribes .

Addressing the traders, Odumosu, stated that  information of such , would never be treated lightly, whether it turned out to be true or false.

As a first step to ensuring that none of the markets was attacked, he said the Police had begun a Show of Force across the state , in collaboration with other security agencies, informing  that all the security agencies were prepared to wade off anyone or group of persons that intend to create problems  in Lagos.

 Noting that security was a responsibility of everyone, he urged the  leaders  to go back to their respective markets and pass the message to others,  calling on the need for them to strengthen their internal   security at their respective markets and watch out for strangers and any suspicious movement of materials into the markets.

Briefing journalists  at the end of the meeting,  Odumosu said, “ We are aware that about 72 hours , avideo went viral wherein somebody b alleged that  Alaba International market wants to be attacked,especially the electronic section. Because it was said to be a particular group, we decided to extend the meeting  to all the major markets, not only Alaba International market alone. We have those from TradeFair where  we have the concentration of same set of people. We have them at Ladipo market,computer village and part of the Island.

[ALSO READ] CP Odumosu, Ndigbo are not Nigeria’s problem ” The purpose of the meeting is to let them know the preparedness of the command , should  any security breach come up and that  they should go about their lawful businesses without any fear of any attack.

“We have heard of the areas where they said they needed assistance, like  manpower , police stations and posts.  I advised  them on how to enforce their own regulations within their  markets, to empower their own officers because we know at their markets they have their own task force that enforce their regulations.  We told them to empower them (task force )  and that  they must not ascribe it to any tribe and also , that  they must not allow any form of  disunity  among them because they need to  close  ranks so that collectively they will fight any external aggression if there is any”.

“Some of the resolutions reached include  the need  to illuminate the market because in darkness crime strives; that  nobody should be allowed to sleep in the market at night;  that they should have a holding bay where goods are kept because  If they allow them to load at night, some people may cash-in  in on that .

“ It was also agreed that combustive substances should not be sold in the market; that all electricity gadgets must be put off before leaving the shops to avoid fire incidents and the need for them to say something if they see anything and we have given them our telephone numbers to that effect.

On the part of the command, “ our  strategy won’t  be disclosed but one thing is that as part of our proactive measure,  we  started a  show of force  at the Alaba International market and across the length and breadth of Lagos to mobilize our resources, in order  to let the criminals know that we are ready, as well as  to let law abiding citizens know Police are there to protect them.

“ We are not just  having  covert patrol . What we have is increasing our presence. The EOD personnel are  already out. They are everywhere. Infact for the past two months   now, we  have been b having training  and  retraining of all the officers of the command  right from Area Commanders, DPOs  and others . All  are part of proactive measures to  prepare the police for any eventuality”.

 Earlier in their responses, some leaders from the respective markets who spoke, lauded  Odumosu’s efforts at ensuring they were saved and called for more action on the part of the command, noting thatsince Lagos was the only secured state in the country, there was need for all hands to be on deck tosustain the tempo.

Vanguard News Nigeria

‘Muazu Muhammad’ Becomes New Emir Of Funakaye

Previous article

Tegina Abduction: Government Negotiating With Bandits — Official

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

More in News