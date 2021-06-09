By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

THREE persons have been confirmed dead in a road accident incoming a commercial bus owned by a popular Benin based transport company while twelve others sustained various degrees of injuries.

The accident was said to have occured near Iruekpen before Ekpoma and many of the occupants were said to be students of Ambrose Alli University returning to school.

The bus was said to be on a very high speed, while trying to overtake wrongly before the crash.Two of the passengers were confirmed dead at the spot, while one died on the way to the hospital.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Edo Command, Henry Benemesia, when contacted, confirmed the accident, and said “What happened was that the driver was overspeeding, and wanted to overtake wrongly. Two of them died at the spot, but one died on the way to the hospital.While twelve persons sustained injuries.”

