BUK student dies in Kano accident

Two passengers, yesterday, died in a fatal multiple accident which occurred on the Ipetu-Ijesa/Ilesa expressway in Osun State.

The crash happened around 12:10pm at Omo Ijesa and it involved three vehicles.



The vehicles involved were a white Toyota Hiace with registration number KNE181XA, a Mazda car with registration number LND649ES and a Toyota Corolla car with registration number JJJ465EF.



Sector Public Education Officer, Osun Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Agnes Ogungbemi, said 16 persons were in the three vehicles.





He said the remains of the deceased had been deposited at the Wesley Hospital morgue, Ilesa, by the patrol team. Ogungbemi added that the injured were taken to the same hospital for treatment . Also, a hit-and-run vehicle killed a motorcyclist on Saturday night in Osogbo, Osun State capital.The accident occurred around 9:04p.m. around Malam Tope area, Osogbo-Ikirun road, Osogbo.



Ogungbemi said the corpse had been taken to the morgue of Osun State University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, while the Boxer Bajaj motorcycle was recovered and in possession of the sector.



Similarly, a 200-level student of Bayero University, Kano (BUK), Kamaluddeen Moshood, has been confirmed dead in the hospital after he sustained multiple injuries from a vehicle accident.





Kamaluddeen, a student of the Accounting Department of BUK, was crushed by a moving vehicle on June 8 while attempting to cross the Kabuga/Gwarzo expressway, directly opposite the main entrance of the university’s new campus. He finally passed on after four days at the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Dala, where he was taken to for secondary clinical attention.



The Guardian gathered that Kamaluddeen, who was earlier scheduled for amputation following the injuries sustained in his legs, could not undergo the surgery because of his inability to resuscitate from unconscious state.



Confirming the incident, the management of the university, in a statement issued by its secretary in the Information and Publication Unit, Lamara Garba, disclosed that the parents of the deceased had already been informed about the incident.



The university, however, cautioned students against planned protest over the death of their colleague, saying such a move would jeopardise the peace and obstruct the second semester examination.









