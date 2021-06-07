Some fleeing armed bandits have killed three persons including a traveler in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, The Nation reports.

The state commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Sameul Aruwan, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday, June 7, said troops of the 4Demo Battalion, Nigerian Army repelled the bandits in some locations along the Kaduna-Zaria highway in Igabi.

“The bandits were reportedly sighted moving towards the highway from Sharu village in the Kerawa area. The troops, acting on credible intelligence on the bandits’ movement, laid an ambush and intercepted them at Lambar Zango and Hawan Kwaranza villages. At these locations, the bandits were engaged in a fierce firefight, and suffered several casualties,” he stated.

“The bandits, having been decisively halted by the troops on these fronts, retreated hastily via another route and in the process attacked Dunki village, where they killed two residents: Abubakar Sani and Abubakar Saleh. An unidentified male traveler was also killed,”

The retreating bandits also raided Mashashiya and Farguza villages, from where they stole some livestock and other valuables.

Aruwan said governor Nasir El-Rufai has condoled the families of those killed by the retreating bandits and prayed for the repose of their souls.

The Governor thanked the troops for their quick response in thwarting the bandits’ attempted attacks on various soft targets in the area.

