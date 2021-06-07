A three-year-old child who was abducted along with 136 students of the Salihu Tanko Islamic school in Tegina, Niger state, has died.

The body of the child was found one week after the students were abducted by gunmen from the school who stormed the school premises armed with arms and ammunition.

The gunmen marched the pupils and their teachers into the forest where they have held them hostage since.

The attackers had earlier released eleven of the students who were “too small and couldn’t walk” very far.

The Nation reports that the body of the child was discovered a few kilometers away from Tegina town. The father of one of the abducted students, Tanko Zegi, confirmed the death of the child. The cause of death remains unknown.

Meanwhile, two women whose children were abducted by gunmen have died from shock.

The parents of the abducted children and the Tegina community have expressed disappointment with the way the state government has treated them since the incident.

They recalled that a week after the incident, there has been no government delegation to condole with the community over the situation.

The parents said that only the local council chair Ismaila Modibbo has joined the effort to raise the ransom demanded by the abductors.

