Earlier today, singers, Tiwa Savage and Seyi Shay were at daggers drawn and nearly came to blows over an issue that occurred about two years ago.

In a viral video, the duo were seen being pulled apart from throwing blows at each other in a saloon.

Tiwa Savage had refused to acknowledge Seyi Shay’s greetings when the latter walked up to her at the salon on the premise that Seyi Shay had no right to say hello to her, considering what she and Kenyan’s born Victoria Kimani had done to her in the past.

Seyi Shay and Victoria Kimani had in 2019 released their covers of Kizz Daniel’s hit song, ‘Fvck You’, where they had both dissed Tiwa Savage.

In her lyrics, Seyi Shay said, “You know I’m not Savage, I pay my bills.”

Victoria Kimani, in her part, accused Tiwa Savage of prostitution and blocking her from a show. She also called Tiwa a grandmother who still wants to be referred to as ‘African bad gyal, despite turning ’45’.

“You can block me from a show but you can’t block my blessings. We all know you selling pu*ssy and it’s so depressing,” Kimani had said.

Tiwa Savage had publicly said that she was not going to publicly respond to Seyi Shay or Victoria Kimani because she did not want to disgrace or embarrass them.

And so recalling all of that, he told Seyi Shay, “Don’t come to me and think you can say hi with the dirty and disgusting spirit that you have. You think I have forgotten what you guys did? How many years ago? You and Victoria Kimani. You think I can forget?

“You did a whole song; you and that b*tch did a whole song. You went on interviews and said sh*t about me and I didn’t say nothing. I have never slept with your man. I have never taken a job from you. I have never gone on radio to say sh*t. You don’t try and squash sh*t by saying hi. You try and squash sh*t by calling me on the phone and talking about it. If I have an issue, I don’t just walk up to you and say ‘hi’. No”

In her defence, Seyi Shay said the only reason why she walked up to Tiwa to exchange greetings is to try and squash all that is going on and to apologise.

“I am not going to listen to this because you got your facts wrong. Tiwa, how about the things that you have done? You want me to open everything here? I am not like you. I am not going to do that. If you want to start acting up and acting like an ‘agbaya’ right now, carry on,” Seyi Shay said.

Her comment didn’t go down well with Tiwa Savage who dared her to spill the secrets she claimed she knew.

“You’re the one that wants to open my ‘nyansh’. Please, open it. Your ‘nyansh’ is the dirtiest in this industry. You f*cking hoe, slut! Open it! There is nothing I have done in this life that I regret. Nothing! Everybody knows I am very proud of my sh*t. But you, look at you. You look half-dead. Look at your skin. You know what? For a clear skin, you need to mind your business. That’s what will clear up your f*cking ugly skin.”

Tiwa denied ever gossiping about Seyi Shay or Victoria Kimani or trying to take jobs away from either of them, adding that if she ever did, God should take her child.

Tiwa continued, “B*tch, I am made! I have money; I have nothing to take from you. I am not going to be hired for a show and say something else.”

