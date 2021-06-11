Everything you need to live well

Nigerian singer TMP Offisial is back again with another single just in time for the summer as he teams up with Headies nominated music act Bella Shmurda on “Kizo.”

The release of “Kizo” is a follow-up to the release of his “Astro Vibes EP,” which was dropped almost a year ago in 2020. The song is an avenue to be in the “mood and forget love”

On this Bella Shmurda assisted track, TMP Offisial who has been refining his sound does not disappoint. He and Bella Shmurda took the friendship to the studio to create the magic that is “Kizo.”

The song was produced by Bylinx & mixed/mastered by Lord Gabriels.

The song is an avenue to be in the “mood and forget love” so he and Bella Shmurda sang about.

Stream Kizo on audiomack or HERE

Related

Like this: Like Loading...