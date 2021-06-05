Fast-rising gospel music artiste, Toyin Oyewole better known as Toyin Oyes, has released yet another praise-themed song entitled, Ore Re (Your Goodness). This is a follow up to his debut album Odun Yi Adara (This Year Will Be Great), which has enjoyed favourable airplay in the last two years.

According to him, the song was released as an acknowledgment and appreciation for all God has done in his life without his knowledge.

“I was worshipping God at home, then I had a series of thought running through my mind about all that God has done in my life, which also applies to everyone out there, but we failed to appreciate God for those things because they are intangible. Ore Re is divinely inspired and it is a song for praising God at all times,” he said.

With the song currently enjoying airplay across radio stations in the country, Toyin Oyes asked fans to watch out for the musical video, which he said would be released before the end of 2021. He added that the song is available for download on various digital platforms.



