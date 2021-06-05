Trace Naija, a channel dedicated to Nigerian and Ghanaian music, recently partnered with La Campagne Beach resort to gift an all-expense paid weekend getaway to a fan and five of their friends, and Folake emerged winner of the keenly contested contest.

According to the music channel, the giveaway was one of many ways they are using to empower their youth audience and improve the rich culture found in the Afro-urban space.

In this light, the entertainment brand launched TRACE Troops, a multi-directional tribe of young West Africans willing to be trendsetters and young leaders in their respective fields. It would also serve as a community of Afro-urban youths genuinely interested in shaping the culture and society with education, entertainment, and empowerment.

Opened to individuals between the ages of 18-27 years, it would feature young leaders from different backgrounds, perspectives and life experiences willing to take on exciting challenges and improve their lifestyle.

With almost 60 per cent of Africa’s population under the age of 25, organizations are constantly looking to expand their reach and tap into the growing youth populace of the millenials and Gen-Zs across the continent.

For years, Trace has developed an interesting ecosystem through its multiple channels to tap into the rich youth culture in Africa. With presence in over 162 countries across the globe and 10 broadcast channels in Africa covering all regions including TV and Radio stations, the organization has constantly empowered and educated its target audience with the need to Stand Up N Shine.

Focused on empowering, educating, and entertaining young West Africans, Trace Naija’s ability to reach the nooks and crannies of the region is displayed in some of the products they have introduced over time including Trace In the City, Trace Live and Trace Sessions to mention a few.

The organization, which continues to practice inclusion with edutainment amongst all levels, recently launched a new channel grid/programming with a 100 per cent focus on Women in Music.





