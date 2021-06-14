Ms. Suu Kyi, 75, has been held under house arrest since the 1 February coup in Myanmar, and little has been seen or heard of her apart from her brief court appearances.

Today, June 14, Ms. Suu Kyi’s lawyers, who have met her only twice since she was detained, cross-examined witnesses over the claims.

Another trial will begin on 15 June over sedition charges. If convicted of that charge alone, she faces up to 14 years in prison.

Last week, she was handed additional corruption charges over allegations that she illegally accepted $600,000 (£425,000) in cash and around 11 kilos of gold.

“There is an undeniable political background to keep her out of the scene of the country and to smear her prestige,” her lawyer Khin Maung Zaw said.