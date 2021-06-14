The trial of ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has got underway, four months after a military coup removed the elected government from office.
According to BBC, she is charged with owning unlicensed walkie-talkies and violating Covid-19 restrictions.
Later trials will focus on allegations of corruption and breaking the official secrets act.
Human rights groups have condemned the trial, describing it as an attempt to stop her from running in future elections.
Ms. Suu Kyi, 75, has been held under house arrest since the 1 February coup in Myanmar, and little has been seen or heard of her apart from her brief court appearances.
Today, June 14, Ms. Suu Kyi’s lawyers, who have met her only twice since she was detained, cross-examined witnesses over the claims.
Last week, she was handed additional corruption charges over allegations that she illegally accepted $600,000 (£425,000) in cash and around 11 kilos of gold.
“There is an undeniable political background to keep her out of the scene of the country and to smear her prestige,” her lawyer Khin Maung Zaw said.
“That’s one of the reasons to charge her, to keep her out of the scene.”
The military has justified seizing power in February, alleging voter fraud in general elections held last year.
But independent election monitors say the election was largely free and fair, and the charges against Ms. Suu Kyi have been widely criticized as politically motivated.
Security forces have killed more than 800 people and detained nearly 5,000 to date, according to the monitoring group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP).
