The Nigerian Army (NA) says its troops operating in Owerri, Imo State capital on Sunday, foiled an early morning attack on the Imo State Police Command, killing six assailants.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, disclosed in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Yerima said that the troops, assisted by the Police Special Forces eliminated a top IPOB/ESN operational commander, Joseph Nnachi, alias King of Dragons.

He said that Dragon had been orchestrating attacks against security agencies and government establishments in the South Eastern States.

According to him, Dragon has been at the centre of several heinous attacks since the death of Ikonso, who gave up the ghost, during an encounter with security forces on April 24, at Awomama Village of Orlu East Local Government Area of the state.

He added that four other members of the gang were neutralised along with Dragon, while one was captured alive and had been assisting security forces with useful information.

According to him, troops recovered four AK-47 Rifles, a Toyota Hiace Mini bus used as operational vehicle by the assailants as well as several assorted ammunitions and charms.

“Recall that IPOB/ESN Terrorists attacked the Imo Police Command on April 5, and since then, the security forces had been on the trail of the assailants leading to the successful elimination of the key figures involved.

“The NA wishes to place on records it’s profound appreciation to the peace-loving citizens of Imo and the entire citizenry for their support towards combating security challenges in the South East and the rest of the country.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, particularly noted this as a patriotic gesture and appealed to the public to do more while assuring them of the NA’s resolve to end the reign of terror in the country,” he said.





No comments yet

Like this: Like Loading...