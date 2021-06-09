By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Nigerian Army says its Gallant troops of Operation Hadin Kai on Tuesday, 8 June 2021, decisively dealt with ISWAP terrorists who attempted to infiltrate Dikwa town.

A statement by Brig General Mohammed Yerima, Director, Army Public Relations said, “The terrorist elements mounted on 5 Gun Trucks, some on mortocycles and other foot soldiers tried to infiltrate the town through Gajibo axis but were met with superior fire power by troops in conjunction with air bombardment by Air Task Force.

“The marauding terrorists were thoroughly vanquished forcing them to withdraw in high state of confusion abandoning their truck, guns and ammunition.

“During the encouter, 6 members of the terrorists groups were neutralized, several others were severely injured while the survivors withdrew in total disarray leaving behind their dead collegues.

“Items recovered during the encounter include 1 Gun Truck, 8 Ak 47 rifles, 40 rounds of 7.62mm Special, 39 special ammo, 3 motorcycles and 6 magazines.

“To mop up the area, troops conducted exploitation in the early hours of today in conjunction with Civilian Joint Task Force and Hunters along the terrorists withdrawal routes and recovered 90 rounds of 7.62 mm x 54 on links belonging to the fleeing terrorists.

“Sadly however, 3 soldiers sustained various degrees of injuries but are in stable condition as they are receiving treatment at the field Ambulance in Dikwa.

“The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Faruk Yahaya has extended his commendation to the gallant troops over the feat and charge them to remain resolute and steadfast. He added that the tempo must be maintained to ensure total obliteration of terrorist groups within the North East region.”

