About eight children hawking wares at Kwata flyover junction in Awka, Anambra State were on Friday, 4 June, killed by a truck conveying cows.

Irate youths who were irked by the development quickly mobilized and set ablaze the truck, including the cow, burning them to death.

According to Punch, a source said the accident happened when a truck that was conveying cows to an unknown location lost its break while descending the Kwata junction slope, knocking down eight hawkers and injuring four occupants of two other SUV cars, which were all mangled.

The accident which happened about 2 pm attracted irate youths, who burnt down the truck and the cattle, resisting attempts to free the cattle before setting ablaze the truck.

The accident caused gridlock in many parts of Awka for hours.

There was a shooting in the area by soldiers to disperse the youth who stopped attempts to tow the truck off the road to allow traffic flow.

The shooting caused residents and even motorists to abandon their vehicles on the road and scamper for safety. When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Ikenga Tochukwu, confirmed the incident but could not confirm the casualty figure. He said, “I’m still awaiting a full situation report.”

